Kilroy named DeSales' Geography Bee champ    

Students in grades 5 through 8 at DeSales Catholic School took part in the National Geographic Bee recently. The field was narrowed to eight finalists who faced off in a question-and answer-round.
Eighth-grade student Alexia Kilroy successfully answered a question about Shanghai, China, to win the title of DeSales’ National Geography Bee Champion. Kilroy will now take a computer generated test to qualify for the state competition in Albany, which will be held in March.
Fifth-grade student Kendris Bell earned the first runner-up position in the competition.
The competition at DeSales was facilitated by middle school teacher Lori Asher.
The National Geographic Bee is an annual competition organized by the National Geographic Society, designed to inspire and reward students' curiosity about the world. Approximately 10,000 schools across the United States compete in the bee. The champions from each state competition qualify to compete in the National Geographic Bee Championship at National Geographic Society headquarters in Washington, D.C.
