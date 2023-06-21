The YWCA of the Niagara Frontier, in collaboration with Lockport City School District, is launching Kindergarten Readiness Day Camp. The free program is designed to prepare children for kindergarten and will be available to those enrolled in the district in the 2023-2024 academic year.
Readiness camp will be held at Anna Merritt Elementary School. It’s a six-week program, operating Monday through Friday, from July 10 through Aug. 18.
The camp offers a comprehensive schedule of activities tailored to enhance children’s skills and development. Core activities are divided into two sessions.
Classroom time, from 8 to 11:30 a.m., will focus on literacy, math and social-emotional skill building. This portion is mandatory.
Optional camp time, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., will provide additional opportunities for growth. Activities are designed to improve fine and gross motor skills, and campers will explore arts and crafts, participate in centers, and take part in playground and outdoor activities.
For more information about readiness camp, call 716-433-6714 or visit ywcaniagarafrontier.org/kindergartenreadiness/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.