The 70th annual Brauer Family reunion was held July 16 at Krull Park in Olcott. The oldest family member in attendance was 93 years old and the youngest was 1 year old.
The reunion tradition was started by Florence M. (Brucker) and Clarence H. Brauer of Clarence Center. The yearly gathering, a picnic, is always held on the third Sunday of July.
The different branches of the Brauer family are responsible for organizing the picnic on a rotating basis. A committee plans the location, the games and other activities. A business meeting is held at the end; the prior year’s minutes and financial reports are submitted. Deaths, births and marriages in the previous year are included, providing a documented family history and tangible proof of a tradition.
