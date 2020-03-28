US Co-Chair Jane Corwin and Canadian Co-Chair Pierre Béland of the International Joint Commission will host a webinar on high water levels in Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River at noon on Friday.
Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8724864865606219788
A short presentation will be given followed by a moderated online questions and answer period. Discussion topics will include the current water level conditions and actions taken by the IJC and International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board to help reduce the risk of flooding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.