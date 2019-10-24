MIDDLEPORT — The Lake Plains Players are presenting Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at the Royalton-Hartland High School auditorium. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The cast includes 38 actors, aged 8 to 78 and from locales spanning the region from Buffalo to Murray.
Oklahoma is a classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical set in 1906, before Oklahoma became a state. The plot follows farmers, cowboys and a traveling salesman as they try to win the hearts of the local women. One storyline follows Curly and Laurey, played by Matthew P. Barry of Kenmore and Johna Weigand of Lockport, as they struggle to admit their love for each other. Ado Annie and Will Parker, played by Sarah Hill of Buffalo and Scott Weber of Lockport, try to discover if just one love will be enough. Aunt Eller, played by Trisha Stacey of Medina, watches over the territory and keeps things running smoothly.
Diane Thurber returned to Lake Plains Players to direct the production. Lance Anderson, president of Lake Plains Players, is providing vocal direction. Heather Rutherford choreographed many of the dance numbers. The orchestra made up of local musicians is conducted by David Stacey.
Tickets are $10 each ($7 for students and seniors). Get tickets at www.showtix4u.com or at the door.
