Landscape artist snags the blue ribbon in guild show

Artist Billie Pascoe's "Terrapin Inlet" has been awarded the first place ribbon in the Niagara Arts Guild's juried, 73rd anniversary Art Exhibit and Sale.
Pascoe's landscape of Niagara Falls is mirrored by an antique frame, one of many collected by the artist. Pascoe, a late blooming artist after a 40-year hiatus, specializes in delicate acrylic landscapes.
Other ribbon winners in the exhibit are: Manning McCandlish for "Forest Gold," second place; and Maggie Eaton for "Tropical Beauty," third place. Merit awards went to Peggy Taylor for her carving "Eagle Scout" and Rick Bertram for his drawing "A Quarrel of Old Men."
The judge was Donna Hale, award-winning artist from River Arts.
The show, chaired by Maggie and Phil Eaton, is ongoing at the History Center of Niagara, 215 Niagara St., lower level meeting room, through May 15. The works, some of which are available for purchase, include original paintings, photography and sculpture.
Operating hours at the History Center are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Covid safety measures including masking are in effect, and there's a capacity limit of 10 people in the room at a time. For more information, call 434-7433.
