Members of the Lockport and Niagara Falls chapters of Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians recently attended a Mass celebrating the 125th anniversary of LAOH. Father Walter Szczesny, pastor at All Saints Parish, officiated at the Mass in St. Patrick's chapel.
LAOH was founded in 1894 as a ladies auxiliary to the Ancient Order of Hibernians. The men's and women's organizations worked together and separately for more than 100 years, until LAOH was incorporated and became a separate entity in 2004.
AOH and LAOH continue to work together to promote the motto "Friendship, Unity and Christian Charity" while upholding and defending teachings of the Catholic Church, aiding and supporting the Irish people as they strive for a united, peaceful and independent Ireland, and fostering the history, culture and traditions of the Irish people.
All women of Irish descent and Catholic faith are welcome to inquire about membership in LAOH. For more information, call Ginny Miller at 697-9685
