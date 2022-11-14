Barge Canal Optimist Club charter member Laurie Ferris has been awarded life membership in Optimist International.
The club bestowed the high honor on Ferris during its recent annual installation and induction dinner.
In 2022-2023, Ferris is taking on her fourth term as president of BCOC, whose aim is to help empower young people to be the best that they can be. Ferris has served on the BCOC board of directors multiple times and has chaired numerous committees and programs including Just Say No!, Internet Safety, Happy House and Bike Rodeo. Ferris initiated Girl Power and Trail Clues, and also brought together seven area service clubs for "Celebrate Community."
A recipient of the BCOC 2021-2022 President's Citation for her dedication and commitment to the club, Ferris is credited with sponsoring 13 new club members over time.
Ferris is an active member of the New York New England Optimist District who has served as Distinguished Governor, Zone 2 Distinguished Lieutenant Governor, and Distinguished Leadership Development Chair. She has also served as membership chair and presently is secretary and marketing chair.
Ferris is an Optimist International Certified Trainer and introduced child abuse prevention training to the organization. She has served as a new club building field representative and earned the Builder of Excellence citation for her efforts in formation of the Buffalo Lafayette Optimist Club. Presently she is involved with the 2023 International Convention planning committee.
“I do what I do because I love our organization and all of you!” Ferris said.
Women who want to learn more about the Barge Canal Optimist Club are encouraged to check its Facebook page or send an email to BargeCanalOptimists@gmail.com.
