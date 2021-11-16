Lead donor emerges in Hospice House campaign

Niagara Hospice announced on Tuesday that it has received the first major community gift toward its $2 million capital campaign to expand Hospice House, where terminally ill patients and families receive specialized care and support.
The Lockport-based Grigg Lewis Foundation provided a lead grant toward the ongoing community campaign, which will help fund the addition of six residential patient suites to the facility at 4675 Sunset Drive.
Construction is underway now. When completed, Hospice House will have a total of 16 residential suites, the maximum capacity allowed by New York State.
“We are very grateful for this significant support from the Grigg Lewis Foundation, which has been a generous partner of Niagara Hospice for more than 20 years. The foundation provided major gifts for the construction of Hospice House from 2006 to 2008. It is wonderful to receive this grant to help complete the Hospice House story and enhance quality of life for more Niagara County families during end-of-life situations,” said John Lomeo, president and CEO.
Niagara Hospice House opened in June 2007 as a state-of-the-art facility that has been the model of hospice facilities throughout the country. The expanded residential wing is scheduled to be completed and ready for patients and families prior to the facility’s 15th anniversary in June 2022.
To give to the capital campaign, organizations and individuals can visit NiagaraHospice.org/ExpandHospiceHouse or call 716-439-4417.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.