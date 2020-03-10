NIAGARA FALLS – Leadership Niagara’s 30th anniversary annual awards luncheon will bring regional leaders together at the DoubleTree by Hilton on May 22 to honor six individuals and organizations that exemplify the organization’s mission and core values. The honorees are:
— Retired Niagara County Sheriff James R. Voutour, LN '08, Lifetime Achievement award.
— Robyn Krueger, LN '04, Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier, Leader of the Year.
— Niagara Military Affairs Council , Organization of the Year.
— Annette Tomlin, LN ‘08, Bank on Buffalo , Distinguished Alumni award.
— Kory Schuler, LN '16, Niagara USA Chamber , Emerging Leader award.
— Rosmeri Shallenberger, LYNC '20, Niagara Academy , Youth Leader award.
For Leader of the Year Luncheon details and registration information, go to www.leadeshipniagara.org/events or call Noelle McCoy at 579-3463.
Leadership Niagara, now in its 36th year, is the longest running community leadership program in New York state and provides practical and in-depth graduate-level leadership development, coaching and mentoring and discussions on regional issues and industries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.