MEDINA — Free, group Lindy Hop swing dance lessons are now offered three times a month at Bent's Opera House. They're a prelude to the monthly Lindy Hop swing dance to which everyone's invited.
Medina Lindy in the Village is a nonprofit organization formed earlier this year by Lindy Hop dancer Phil Berry to teach and spread Lindy Hop swing dancing in the Niagara-Orleans area.
Group swing dance lessons are offered on the first, second and third Thursday every month at Bent's, Main Street at West Center Street, at 6:30 p.m., free of charge and with no signup requirement; beginners are welcome to just drop in. Lindy Hop swing dances are held on the third Thursday each month at 7:30 p.m.
So, mark your calendar: The latest lesson dates are Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, and the next swing dance event is slated for Dec. 15. The dance theme is "Cool Yule," featuring holiday swing dance tunes set in a gorgeously decorated space; holiday attire is optional but encouraged.
For more information about Medina Lindy in the Village, or upcoming dances and lessons, visit www.MedinaLindy.com or www.facebook.com/groups/medinalindy, or email info@MedinaLindy.com.
