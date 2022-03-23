LENTEN INSPIRATIONS: A great time to do some internal housekeeping

I have two questions: Why is it that Daylight Saving Time seems to begin earlier each year? And why do we say “spring forward” when it’s not even spring yet? I mean, what good is a play on words when it’s not even accurate? I guess that’s three questions, and I also guess I’m still bleary while writing this on the morning after Daylight Saving Time kicked in. That stolen hour is tough to part with each year!
The longer days and warmer air ahead do kick into motion the long-standing tradition of spring cleaning. In my home, it is almost a sacred rite. My husband is a neatnik with obsessive-compulsive tendencies, and spring cleaning is his favorite time of year. I reluctantly join in the cleansing rituals that rid our home of dust bunnies as every piece of furniture is moved and every surface sanitized.
The phrase “cleaning house” can mean different things. It might refer to actual house cleaning: getting out the buckets, rags and Mr. Clean. In the political realm, it refers to removing people from office who are offensive to us or who block the progress we wish to see. Most often, and in a general sense, “cleaning house” just means sweeping out the old way of doing things so that something new and better can take its place.
The season of Lent is well-named and well-timed. Maybe you’ve heard before that “Lent” is from the Old English word “Læncten” which means “lengthen,” as in lengthening of daylight. In other words, Spring! It makes sense that the spiritual season Christians call Lent is a time when light is increasing and the earth itself is being renewed.
It makes sense, also, that Lent corresponds with the season of spring cleaning. Dust has settled on the sills, and the windows are showing streaks left from winter. Time to wipe it all away and start fresh! Our souls bear a bit of grime, as well. The added light shines in the darker places and turns up thoughts and habits we’d rather keep hidden. Instead of pretending everything is fine, Lent is a great opportunity to get very honest. Whether our spiritual practices during Lent tend toward self-denial, or whether we choose to take on additional ways of serving others, this is in fact a great time to do some internal housekeeping.
The Sufi tradition has a rich collection of stories — many of them humorous — that have spoken truth for centuries. One of my favorites is about a group of frogs. The frogs were traveling through the woods and two of them fell into a deep pit. The other frogs gathered around to assess the situation. It looked grim. When they saw how deep the pit was, they told the unfortunate frogs that they would never get out. The two frogs ignored the comments and tried their best to jump out of the pit. The other frogs told them to stop, that they were as good as dead. Finally, one of the frogs took heed to what the others were saying and simply gave up. He fell down and died. The other frog kept jumping as high as he could. Once again, the crowd above yelled at him to stop his suffering and just die. He tried even harder, though, and finally made it out. When he did, the other frogs asked him: Why did you keep jumping? Didn’t you hear us?” The frog explained to them that he was deaf. He thought they were shouting encouragement to him the whole time!
Many voices try to get our attention; which will we listen to? We can tune in to those that tell us our souls are so marred and dirtied that we have little hope when the light of God’s brilliance shines on us. Or we hear the encouragement of scripture and those around us who remind us that even in our humanness, with all its imperfections, we are fully loved by the God who made us. Lent is a time to be honest with ourselves and with God. And… it’s a season to allow God to do in us what we cannot do for ourselves. The clean-up job is always a work in progress, and there will always be another winter and another spring ahead. Rest in the assurance that God, in love, is making all things new — even you!
Rev. Dr. Rick Danielson is pastor of the Lockport United Church of Christ, an Open and Affirming congregation that meets at 98 East Avenue. Prior to coming to Lockport UCC last fall, Rev. Danielson served other churches in Western New York, Maine, and Colorado.
LENTEN INSPIRATIONS is a weekly series of reflections on the holy season of Lent. The authors were signed up to be the guest speakers for this year's non-denominational Community Lenten Luncheon series in Lockport, which was canceled due to lingering concerns about Covid. Lenten Inspirations will be published every Wednesday through April 13.
