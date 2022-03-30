We are sharing our reflections of our faith throughout this Lenten season and so we hope you will bear with us as we individually express our journey.
Dave's Faith Life
As I look back on my faith life during Lent after 20 years of retirement, I do not recall that I would do anything different from what I had been doing. Although our lives have been truly blessed and life is good, we have experienced the usual life events such as the deaths and health issues of family and friends. My faith is my foundation — my support!
Kathy's Faith Life
These past few days of Lent have caused me to have numerous flashbacks of the years as a student attending St Mary’s School in Canandaigua. It was customary during Lent to attend daily Mass on school days. I was a bused student and so we were dropped off at the front of church in the morning, walked up the long steps, opened the very large heavy doors and proceeded down the long aisle wearing winter coat, hat, mittens and boots. But what I remember the most was carrying our metal lunch boxes (after all, there were no fancy, soft, padded containers back then) up the aisle, managing to bump and clank most of the pews as we joined our class. We received many “shush” looks from the sisters of St Joseph as they hurried us along.
Did I question my faith at all in those early years? I don’t think so, and yet the importance of being kind, having good manners, and respect had to be all gifts that were being taught and I accepted them with no questions asked. The Baltimore Catechism that taught who made me, why did God make me, etc., stayed with me.
• • •
DAVE: What really has transpired in those 20 years of retirement? Has my faith journey been different? Do I have a different view of the 40-day Lenten season? Although our church community has changed, it is still the same ritual and doctrine, simply different people. I count my blessings that I was raised in a Christ-centered home, with parents who considered our Christian faith as the rule, and we lived our lives accordingly. One of my younger brothers has always said that “Our father raised us by the Old Testament and our mother by the New Testament.” Our family life, growing up, could not have been any more centered on the church. I attended the First Baptist Church in Canisteo and “never” missed a Sunday until I entered the Navy in 1959.
KATHY: It probably wasn’t until after college, while working in Rochester, that I felt the need to attend daily Mass during Lent. I didn’t have a car and so walking to church early in the morning, before work, was a real sacrifice but it helped me to know that Christ was with me. Marriage was next in my journey and within a few months following our wedding my father died, quite suddenly at the age of 51. I knew immediately that he was in heaven. He was a good man, a loving father, a hardworking farmer. Our family was devastated and yet it was our faith that prevailed.
The first 20 years of marriage moved our family to four different communities that allowed us to meet many new people and parish families. Each offered us an opportunity for more growth in our faith through family retreats, marriage encounter and, finally, parish renewals better known as “Mission” at our first parish in Lockport, St.Mary’s. That experience, shared many times over with other families, strengthened our faith tremendously. Who am I? Who is Jesus? Who is the Church? The Sacraments were all part of that curriculum for a whole week.
As devastating as it was to have our parish close, we were not going to allow the situation to drive us away from what had been of the utmost importance in our lives. (Heb. 11-6) Without faith it is impossible to please God. That’s pretty incredible. Anything a person does means absolutely nothing if he/she lacks faith. For without faith, there is no hope — no possibility of pleasing God.
The scripture passage James 2:17 has led me to believe that you must also do good to prove that you have it. Faith that doesn’t show itself by good works is no faith at all, it is dead or useless.
• • •
DAVE: At the time I was confirmed as a member of the Catholic Church, in my late twenties, I already considered myself a Christian as the result of my upbringing. If my faith journey has changed, it is because it has been strengthened over time by the world around me.
As I continue to welcome the Holy Spirit into my life and my heart every day, my goal is for everyone to “know that I am a Christian by my love”. I believe in “inclusion and equity” in all things for everyone. I strive to “give back” what I have that could make someone else’s life just a bit easier.
As a 50-year plus member of Rotary International I believe in our motto of “Service Above Self”. Believe me! It has only been by the grace of God and the divine intervention of Christ that I do not falter and fall more often as I am truly a sinner. I make every attempt to apply the four-way test for all Rotarians to live by, to the things I think, I say and I do: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Is it beneficial to all concerned?
The Lenten season has always been my time for prayer and discernment to help me become better: a better husband, a better father, a better father-in-law, a better grandad, a better brother, a better member of my extended family, a better neighbor, a better friend, and a better member of my community.
KATHY: This Lenten season seems like a perfect time for us, as a couple, to reflect on our daily lives and to look at ways to give to others in thanksgiving for the many graces that we have received from God; by offering donations and volunteer time at the St Vincent de Paul Food Pantry or preparing a meal at Lockport CARES or sharing our treasures with Catholic Charities, United Way and many other worthy charitable organizations.
I serve on the bereavement team at All Saints Parish. My role is that of meeting with family members who have lost a loved one. I find that ministry to be a gift from God to me.
In closing, I share one of my favorite pieces of scripture, the 23rd Psalm. It always seems to open our new days with renewed faith and encouragement:
The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.
In verdant pastures he gives me repose;
Beside restful waters he leads me;
He refreshes my soul.
• • •
David and Kathy Greenfield have been active members of the Lockport community since 1986, when they were relocated here by David’s employer. They have both served many organizations during that time. Currently, Kathy is serving on the Kenan Board of Governors, is active on the Kenan Arts Council and is a member of the New Century Club. An active Rotarian, David serves on the Lockport club's board as well as the Lock City Sound glee club board. He sings baritone.
LENTEN INSPIRATIONS is a weekly series of reflections on the holy season of Lent. The authors were signed up to be the guest speakers for this year’s non-denominational Community Lenten Luncheon series in Lockport, which was canceled due to lingering concerns about Covid. Lenten Inspirations will be published every Wednesday through April 13.
