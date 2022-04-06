"Sticks and stones may break my bones but words can never hurt me" I shouted at my third grade schoolmate who had been teasing me most of the way across High Street. I remember it vividly some 70-plus years later, although I'm not sure just exactly what words he had been using. The point I want to make is that what I yelled back at him was just the opposite of what I should have been saying. Words can and do hurt. We've all read of those whose lives were damaged or have taken their own lives as a result of the long-term effects of hurtful words.
It's not the fault of the words. They are merely a combination of letters from the alphabet, having no meaning until we combine them into words which do have meanings. It then becomes a matter of "what we say" as opposed to "what we do." It's easy to speak without giving it much thought. I think that many of us do that every day for most of the day. Words once said cannot easily be taken back. Maybe you should bite your tongue once in a while instead of blurting out the first thing that comes out of your mouth. Hurting yourself momentarily is usually better than hurting someone else's feelings.
I am a "word" person. My parents taught me to read long before I could hold a book. I have loved books for as long as I can remember and I would be lost without being able to get all kinds of reading material from the library. I have converted my husband to books. Growing up in a rural area during the Depression without a public library or easy access to books, and as a career engineer, he looked at books primarily for their practical value. But when you live with a lady who brings armsful of books home every week, some of which were definitely picked to interest you, you soon find yourself becoming a bookworm. My children read, my grandchildren read, and my great-grandchildren read. They really don't have any choice. And during this pandemic books have been a godsend.
There's a passage in the Bible that relates to the importance of words. It can be found at the end of the 19th Psalm: "May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, O God, my strength and my Redeemer." It is often used at the beginning of a prayer or a sermon, in effect asking God to be with the speaker. Is God with us as we speak? That's sort of a scary thought. Would the things I say be "pleasing in his sight"? I suspect not always.
It is only recently that I have made the connection between the words of the psalmist and my everyday life. How do the words that pop out of my mouth without much thought come across to those who hear them? If I were hearing those words instead of saying them, what would I think? How would they make me feel? It's not just the words that I say but also the thoughts or meditations of my heart. No thinking one thing but saying another! In other words, saying nice things when you really don't mean them just won't cut the ice!
Think of what could happen if everybody read those words from Psalm 19 every day and tried to follow them! If they became the first item on the agenda of every world leader, of every politician, of everyone whose everyday actions reflect on others: teachers, bankers, policemen, medical people, store owners, parents — you can add a dozen more, I'm sure. What if every one of us started our morning with that thought, that what we think and say should be pleasing to God.
Christa Caldwell, a lifelong resident of Lockport, is an active member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church where she chaired the Lenten Luncheons for many years and is currently co-chair of the Administrative Council. She served as the director of Lockport Public Library during its building expansion the computerization of its collection. She has served on many community boards including Lockport Savings Bank, Dale Association, Kenan Center, NIOGA Library System, Lockport High School Foundation, Western New York Foundation, and has just completed 12 years as chair of the Grigg Lewis Foundation.
LENTEN INSPIRATIONS is a weekly series of reflections on the holy season of Lent. The authors were signed up to be the guest speakers for this year’s non-denominational Community Lenten Luncheon series in Lockport, which was canceled due to lingering concerns about Covid. Lenten Inspirations will be published every Wednesday through April 13.
