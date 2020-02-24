Lenten lunch series begins on Wednesday

Rev. Sherri Schaus is the first speaker in this year’s Community Lenten Luncheon Series, which is entering its 63rd year on Wednesday.
The luncheons take place from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday during Lent at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave.
Schaus, an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church who is retired from active ministry, will address "Fasting & Feasting."
A current member of the Niagara Frontier District Committee on Ministry, which oversees and approves candidate for ministry and local pastor licensing, Schaus has served as pastor at the Royalton, Emmanuel and Batavia United Methodist churches.
A member of the founding board of directors for Habitat for Humanity in Lockport, she has also served on the boards of directors of Genesee County Habitat for Humanity and Seneca Street Community Development Corporation.
Schaus holds a Masters of Divinity degree from Colgate Rochester Divinity School.
Community Lenten Luncheons are catered by Molinaro's Ristorante; desserts are provided by members of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. A meal typically includes an entree, salad, vegetable and bread. The cost is $8 per person. The cafeteria line opens about 11:50 a.m. The entree this week is macaroni and cheese.
Remaining speakers in the 2020 series are: Marty Nagy, former executive director of Lockport CARES, March 4; Rev. Patricia Ludwig, March 11; Ari Israel from Saves the Michaels, March 18; Christa Caldwell, March 25; Rev. Gregg Stierheim, founder of Wesley’s Place in the Buffalo Medical Corridor, April 1; and Rev. Steve Hall, April 8.
The Community Lenten Luncheon series is a non-denominational gathering and is open to everyone in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.