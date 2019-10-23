Letter carrier to receive national 'Hero' award

A letter carrier from Lewiston who came to the aid of a boy who was severely injured in a lawnmower accident last year is among a select group of postal workers who will be honored later this month for going above and beyond their typical delivery duties.
Theresa Jo Belkota is one of six letter carriers to be recognized with a “Hero” award by the The National Association of Letter Carriers.
Belkota, the only female “Hero” award recipient for 2019, is being honored for coming to the aid of Gavin Burns, a Lewiston boy who was seriously injured when he was run over by a lawn mower at his Creek Road home last year.
Belkota was home preparing dinner on the evening of June 1, 2018, when she heard screams of “Call 911!” coming from her cousin’s neighboring yard.
She ran out the door to find her cousin’s 10-year-old son, Gavin, had been run over by a riding lawn mower and his foot was severely injured. The boy’s father, Jason, had been mowing and avoided his other two children in front of him, but hadn’t seen Gavin as he began backing up.
“It was a horrific, horrific accident,” Belkota said. “No one was to blame.”
The boy was lying on the ground and his parents were in a panic. Gavin’s mother, Jackie, also yelled for Belkota to call 911.
The carrier asked Jackie to call 911 instead, since Belkota knew what she needed to do to stop the bleeding. She took off her shirt to wrap the boy’s leg, using it to apply pressure to the femoral artery at the top of the leg to limit blood loss until medical assistance arrived.
“There was tissue just hanging there,” she said. “He had no big toe.”
The carrier instructed Jason to search the yard for the rest of the foot. Additionally, Belkota told the other children to get ice and a blanket for their brother. She was worried that “[Gavin] might get cold.”
“I was afraid he’d go into shock,” she said.
Belkota told Gavin to recite the Lord’s Prayer repeatedly, trying to distract him while his parents stayed on the line with the 911 operator.
A medevac helicopter and a police officer with an ambulance arrived a short time later. The officer had a tourniquet and assisted Belkota as she applied it to the injured leg. To ensure that pressure was continuously applied, Belkota firmly supported both sides of the boy’s leg.
Belkota, who has no professional medical training, attributed her quick thinking to an episode of the TV show “Law and Order: SVU,” in which a child bled out of his femoral artery in less than a minute.
“I never thought I’d have it in me to do something like that,” she said of her actions. “It was a miracle I was even there.”
The helicopter had landed on a golf course nearby, so once Belkota and the medical personnel had Gavin stabilized, they put him in the ambulance for transport to the medevac. Gavin was in the hospital for a few weeks and had his foot amputated 3 inches above the ankle, but his leg healed well. He also was fitted for a prosthetic foot and underwent occupational therapy.
The carrier’s quick actions and decisiveness have been credited for saving the boy’s leg and possibly his life. While selecting her to receive the 2019 Eastern Region Hero award, the judges noted the critical nature of her role.
“It was a very traumatic situation, but she handled it with real poise,” they said. “She probably saved the young man’s life.”
The boy’s family gave Belkota a shirt that reads, “Superhero neighbor,” but the carrier said it’s strange to be called a hero. The 25-year postal veteran said she attributes “all of this to divine intervention and divine providence. I’m just a mailman.”
Belkota and the other award recipients will be honored during a luncheon scheduled for Oct. 30 in Washington, D.C.
