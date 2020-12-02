The holiday season feels different this year, so the Kenan Center is finding ways to make new and safe traditions for families. Its Letters to Santa Project mailbox, stationed on the Kenan Center campus at 433 Locust St., has a direct line to the North Pole and visitors can share their holiday wishes with Santa himself.
“Visiting the decorated Kenan House Gallery with a visit to Santa has been a longstanding Lockport tradition. Luckily, Santa has been stopping by and picking up the holiday wishes of our local children at our (project mailbox),” Kenan Center spokesman Parrish Gibbons Herzog said.
The mailbox will remain in front of Kenan House Gallery until Dec. 20 and can be accessed from a vehicle or on foot. Those who include a return address will receive a reply.
More about the project can be found at www.kenancenter.org.
