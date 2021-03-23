'Level-UP' workforce training effort aimed at at-risk young adults    

At-risk young people between the ages of 16 and 24 are invited to inquire about Level-UP, a new program by Orleans/Niagara BOCES to deliver education, workforce and social services for out-of-school youth.
Candidates for the program are young people who: have a disability; are school dropouts; have not attended school for at least the most recent complete school year quarter; have graduated from high school but are basic-skills deficient or are English Language learners; are offenders; are homeless, runaways or foster children; are pregnant or parenting; or are low-income individuals requiring additional assistance to enter or complete an educational program to secure or hold employment.
The program is run by O/N BOCES Adult Education division. Case Manager Ezra Scott said the goal is to help at-risk youth overcome barriers.
“Our ultimate goal is for them to gain employment in high growth, high demand fields. We are recruiting participants who are facing future economic challenges to connect them to educational and employment opportunities ... . We want to help them fulfill their hopes and aspirations,” Scott said.
According to Scott, services provided through Level-UP include:
— Tutoring, study skills training and instruction leading to high school completion.
— Alternative secondary school offerings or dropout recovery services.
— Paid and unpaid work experiences, occupational skills training and leadership development.
— Adult mentoring, follow-up services for at least 12 months after program completion, and guidance and counseling (areas include drug and alcohol abuse).
— Integrated education and training for a specific occupation.
— Financial literacy education and entrepreneurial skills training.
— Information on in-demand industry sectors and occupations and postsecondary preparation and transition activities.
Orleans/Niagara BOCES offers career programs in welding, construction, certified nursing assistant, CNC machining, home health aide, HVAC, electricity, licensed practical nursing and phlebotomy at its Niagara Falls and Lockport adult education training centers.
“We can also offer help with college tuition in other fields at Bryant and Stratton, Niagara County Community College, Buffalo State College and Genesee Community College," Scott said. "There are also support services that can assist participants with child care support, transportation and funding for tools, PPE, and work clothes such as scrubs or boots for example.”
Marthe Limage, a young, single mom who dropped out of high school, calls Level-UP "a godsend."
“When I had my son, I knew I wanted to be successful for him and thought about going back to school. But I thought how am I going to pay for college and day care for my son?" Limage recalled. Level-UP "suddenly removed all those barriers for me and allowed me to start this new chapter of my life. I am very excited about starting the Business Administration program at NCCC.”
The O/N BOCES Adult Education program received a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act grant through the Niagara County Workforce Development Board to support Level-UP programming.
Under the grant, multiple incentives are offered, such as a $400 gift card for a participant who earns their high school equivalency diploma or a $200 gift card for completion of a technical program.
“We want nothing more than to give our participants a second chance and to realize a better future for themselves and help our local economy and businesses with more qualified skilled workers,” Scott said.
For more information or to see if you qualify for Level-UP, contact Scott at (716) 731-6800, extension 3773, or escott@onboces.org.
