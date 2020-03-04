NIAGARA FALLS — Niagara County Pride will host the second annual LGBTQ and Elder Care Health Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. March 12 at John A. Duke Senior Citizens Center, 1201 Hyde Park Boulevard. The fair showcases providers and local services available to both the LGBTQ and elderly communities.
“One of the biggest challenges facing the LGBTQ community in Niagara County is knowing where to go to access medical care that is affirming of LGBTQ consumers/clients and finding care that understands the unique needs of LGBTQ individuals," Niagara County Pride facilitator Ronald Piaseczny said. “This year’s health fair focus is on providing information and promoting awareness around the health needs of two demographic populations, both unique in their own way, but there is clear overlap in many regards.”
Approximately 40 providers are scheduled to participate in the fair, including Eastern Niagara Hospital, Planned Parenthood, U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center, U.S. Social Security Administration, Venture Forthe Inc., Elderwood Health, United Healthcare, Niagara County Department of Social Services, Niagara County Department of Mental Health and Community Health Center of Niagara.
Niagara County Pride is a satellite program of the Pride Center of Western New York. Its meetings are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at John A. Duke Senior Citizens Center. In addition, monthly LGBTQ support group meetings are now being held in Lockport. For more information, contact Piaseczny via email at niagarapride@gmail.com.
