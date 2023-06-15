Lockport High School has announced the Top 10 graduates in the class of 2023. They are:
— Sophia Keleher, valedictorian. Sophia is bound for Santa Clara University to study mechanical engineering.
— Zachary Sanders, salutatorian. Zachary will study mechanical engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology.
— Natalie Killion, who'll major in economics at Niagara University.
— Camryn Schiavitti. Camryn will major in physical therapy at Nazareth College.
— Julia Flynn, who's pursuing a nursing degree at Daemen University.
— Ethan Mevs. Ethan is bound for SUNY Geneseo to study applied mathematics.
— Kate Kahlke, who'll attend SUNY Geneseo and major in chemistry/pharmacy.
— Shannon Bull. Shannon will major in human resources management at St. John Fisher College.
— Zachary Luick, who's enrolled in the electrical engineering program at Alfred State College.
— Hudson Coakley. Hudson wants to study biology/pre-physical therapy at either St. Lawrence University or St. Bonaventure.
