The Top 10 graduates in Lockport High School's class of 2023 are, from left: front row, Natalie Killion, Camryn Schiavitti, Shannon Bull and Julia Flynn; and behind them, valedictorian Sophia Keleher, salutatorian Zachary Sanders, Hudson Coakley, Zachary Luick and Ethan Mevs. Not pictured is Kate Kahlke.

Lockport High School has announced the Top 10 graduates in the class of 2023. They are:

— Sophia Keleher, valedictorian. Sophia is bound for Santa Clara University to study mechanical engineering.

— Zachary Sanders, salutatorian. Zachary will study mechanical engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology.

— Natalie Killion, who'll major in economics at Niagara University.

— Camryn Schiavitti. Camryn will major in physical therapy at Nazareth College.

— Julia Flynn, who's pursuing a nursing degree at Daemen University.

— Ethan Mevs. Ethan is bound for SUNY Geneseo to study applied mathematics.

— Kate Kahlke, who'll attend SUNY Geneseo and major in chemistry/pharmacy.

— Shannon Bull. Shannon will major in human resources management at St. John Fisher College.

— Zachary Luick, who's enrolled in the electrical engineering program at Alfred State College.

— Hudson Coakley. Hudson wants to study biology/pre-physical therapy at either St. Lawrence University or St. Bonaventure.

