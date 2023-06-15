The Top 10 graduates in Lockport High School's class of 2023 are, from left: front row, Natalie Killion, Camryn Schiavitti, Shannon Bull and Julia Flynn; and behind them, valedictorian Sophia Keleher, salutatorian Zachary Sanders, Hudson Coakley, Zachary Luick and Ethan Mevs. Not pictured is Kate Kahlke.