In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak and the impact on schools, the Lockport High School Foundation has called off this year's Distinguished Alumni recognition program.
"Due to the coronavirus and the closing of the schools indefinitely, the board of the Lockport High School Foundation have decided to cancel our Distinguished Alumni Ceremony for this year. All nominations that have been received will be held over to 2021," foundation contact Gracie Scirto relayed by email Wednesday.
Nominations for the annual recognition program were due to the foundation by April 6.
