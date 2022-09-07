The Lockport High School Foundation recently presented $900 scholarships to 10 seniors from the Lockport High School class of 2022 who are starting their college careers. The LHS Foundation raises funds to support annual scholarships and tuition assistance awards for students taking college credit level classes during their high school career.
This year's scholarship recipients are:
— Charles Bagget, who participated in all things drama and music at LHS. He was a member of the Vocal Jazz Ensemble, Advanced Mixed Chorus and was involved in the one act plays, fall plays and school musicals. Charles is attending the University at Buffalo and studying mechanical and aerospace engineering.
— Kyle Colville, who was a member of the soccer and lacrosse teams throughout his high school years. A member of National Honor Society and DECA, Colville was a three-time Academic L recipient. In addition, he served as a greeter at his church, participated in the LHS canned food drives and did neighborhood yard work. He is attending SUNY Brockport and studying sports management in hopes of working for a major sports franchise.
— Haylee Green, who was a student in the Graphics Communication program at Orleans / Niagara BOCES. She was a member of the class council, National Honor Society and SkillsUSA, and had been a member of the girls lacrosse team since seventh grade. Haylee is attending Middle Tennessee University. A recipient of a Naval ROTC scholarship, Green will be commissioned as a military officer upon her college graduation.
— Megan Guay, who served as a captain of the varsity soccer, basketball and lacrosse teams. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Sources of Strength, Foreign Exchange Club and served as the co-president of the class of 2022. Guay is attending Daemen University where she studies physical therapy.
— Leanne Harris, an early graduate of the class of 2022. She is at SUNY Alfred studying forensic science.
— Elizabeth Kershaw, who was a member of the girls swim team and National Honor Society, and participated in the One Act Plays. Graduating a year early, Kershaw is a student at Daemen University.
— Bella Pfohl, who was the valedictorian of the class of 2022 and a member of Sources of Strength, Science Olympiad, Foreign Exchange Club and Mission 16- Student Spaceflight Experiments. She was also a five-sport varsity athlete, participating in soccer, lacrosse, indoor and outdoor track and unified bowling. She was a member of National Honor Society and volunteered with Tri-Community Ambulance, the WNY Challenger Soccer Program, Compeer Niagara through the Mental Health Association as a peer mentor and support group facilitator, and at local canned food drives. Bella is attending Daemen University, as a member of the honors program, to major in biochemistry and play Division II lacrosse, with the intent to pursue a career in laboratory research.
— Bryann Simpson, who was a member of the volleyball and basketball teams. She also participated in Latin Club, Sports Promotion and class council, and was a member of National Honor Society. Bryann also volunteered with the LHS canned food drives and assisted with traffic control for the Niagara Celtic Festival. Bryann is attending the University of Buffalo to major in nursing. Her long term goal is to be a certified registered nurse anesthetist.
— Alexis Trautwein, who was a member of National Honor Society, Math Honor Society and Science Honor Society. She also participated in the track and cross country teams, and assisted with the modified cross country program as well as the stage crew for many musical and drama programs. Alexis is attending Alfred State.
— Jordan White, who had been involved in both band and jazz since fourth and fifth grade and continued with music through her senior year. She was a member of varsity cross country and varsity track teams and was an altar server at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church. White is attending the University at Buffalo's five-year master's program to study Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL), with the goal of teaching at an international school in the Netherlands.
