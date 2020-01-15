The Lockport High School Foundation is seeking nominations for its 2020 Distinguished Alumni class.
Eligible nominees graduated at least 10 years ago, have demonstrated excellence in their chosen career field and have made outstanding contributions to their community. Awards may be given posthumously.
Nominators are encouraged to provide as much information as possible, in written statements and through helpful documents such as resumes or newspaper clippings.
For a nominating form, go to the main office at LHS, 250 Lincoln Ave., call 478-4451 or go to www.lockportschools.org/AlumniNomination.
Nominations must be submitted by April 6.
This year's Distinguished Alumni ceremony will be held at the high school on Aug. 20.
Since the award program was created in 2007, 123 LHS graduated have been identified as Distinguished Alumni.
