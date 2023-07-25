The Lockport High School Foundation will host the 14th annual Distinguished Alumni induction ceremony August 17th at the LHS auditorium. Seven graduates will be honored, three posthumously, for their professional and civic contributions.
A reception in the art gallery and foyer will begin at 6:15 p.m. and the induction ceremony will start at 7. Community members are invited to meet the honorees and show their support for the LHS Foundation.
Brief biographies of the honorees follow.
ALAN CAVAGNARO
Alan Cavagnaro, class of 1973, began his elementary teaching career at Starpoint in 1993, and made his mark as an outstanding coach in various sports at various levels.
Cavagnaro coached varsity football for 20 years, JV football for 17 years, modified football for one year, varsity track for nine years, JV basketball for 16 years, freshman basketball for three years, modified basketball for five years and modified baseball for three years.
He was awarded Class A Coach of the Year honors four times, was named the John Faller WNY Coach of the Year in 2016, and was named Buffalo Bills Coach of the Week three times. He received the John Burns Award for Support and Devotion to High School Football in 2019, and led teams in various sports to championships.
Cavagnaro has given his time selflessly to others in many volunteer capacities including Midget Baseball, Lions softball, NCCC Club Hockey, Little Loop Football, Kenan Basketball and Soccer, An-Jo Baseball and Softball, YMCA and YWCA Girls and Boys Basketball and more.
Having made children a life priority, he is held in high regard by colleagues, supervisors and opponents.
CRAIG HARMON
(posthumous)
Craig Harmon, class of 1969, was hired by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Department and began his career in law enforcement in 1972. He was promoted quickly and assigned to the Niagara County Drug Task Force, where he pursued his passion to eradicate drug trafficking. Eventually he was named the task force’s chief investigator.
Harmon helped pioneer grants establishing K-9 units, aviation units, and Emergency Response Teams to help community law enforcement.
He earned the respect of his peers, supervisors, subordinates, and even individuals he arrested.
Niagara County named a building in Harmon’s honor and the sheriff’s department gives an annual award in his name honoring officers who go above and beyond the call of duty. Both actions reflect Harmon’s lasting impact on Niagara County law enforcement.
MARTHA NAGY
Martha Nagy (Kathke), class of 1964, had a strong desire to pursue a career in nursing after graduating from Lockport Senior High School. She was a nurse for 41 years.
Nagy worked as a nurse at Mount View Hospital, in the physical therapy wing, and went on to get a degree from Catherine McAuley School of Nursing in Batavia.
She earned an associate’s degree from Niagara County Community College and was certified as an operating room nurse in 1989. In 2002 she received a Bachelor of Arts in pastoral health ministry from the Colorado-based PPNC Bible College and Seminary.
For 20 years, Nagy volunteered at the Niagara County Jail, working with the Journey of Wholeness program for female inmates. She saw a need for women’s supportive housing while in that capacity.
Nagy helped spearhead the formation of Lockport CARES emergency shelter, which is still the only one of its kind in eastern Niagara County. She managed its day-to-day operations and was appointed executive director in 2012. She has also served as the Lockport CARES secretary and shelter director, and continually helps the ministry grow and help those most in need.
Nagy also co-founded Code Blue in Lockport, a program that provides safe refuge for underserved people in wintertime.
RAYMOND SEEKINS
(posthumous)
Raymond Seekins, class of 1939, was an engineer at Harrison Radiator Division, where he received several patents for technology innovations over the course of his 43-year career. He held numerous supervisory posts and was superintendent of tunnels, garages and laboratories at GM. He was inducted into the National Automotive Radiator Service Association Hall of Fame in 1983.
Seekins served the community as a volunteer for various charitable endeavors: Member of the Salvation Army board of directors; elder, deacon and trustee of First Presbyterian Church; member of the Kenan Center Board of Governors; chair of the Dale Association, overseer of the construction of its building and eventually, volunteer income tax preparer; and treasurer of Red Jacket Lodge 646, the Briarwood Pool Association and the Niagara County Council on Aging.
Awards to Seekins included Elk of the Year, Niagara County Senior Citizen of the Year, United Way’s Very Important Volunteer Award, the Bette Dale Award, the Prime Time Award for WNY Volunteer Work, and the Others Award from the Salvation Army.
BRETT SOBIERASKI
Brett Sobieraski, class of 1984, began his law enforcement career with Lockport Police Department in 1988 and transferred to Rochester Police Department in 1992. Promoted to the rank of sergeant in 1997, he spent the bulk of his career supervising a countywide drug task force. He also was a member of the SWAT team, a PT instructor at the regional police academy, and served on the board of directors of Huther Doyle, an addiction treatment center, for more than 20 years.
After quitting smoking in 2001, Sobieraski began to dedicate his life to wellness and became an ultra-distance endurance athlete. He has run six 100-mile ultra-marathons, swam 32 miles across Lake Ontario, and ran 50 hours from Buffalo to Syracuse to raise money for the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics.
On April 23, 2023, Sobieraski began “8 States for Maz,” running 50 consecutive 26.2 mile marathons starting in Florida and ending in Rochester on June 11. He ran a total of 1,310 miles in honor of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewcz, who was killed in the line of duty in 2022, and raised more than $100,000 for Mazurkiewcz’s family.
Sobieraski has dedicated his athletic endeavors to raising more than $250,000 for various charities.
He published his memoir “Gray Man: An Average Man’s Journey to Personal Greatness” in 2022.
KEITH TOLHURST
Keith Tolhurst, class of 1975, graduated from the University of Arizona, was an infantry captain in the Marines, and became a deputy sheriff in California. Ultimately, he had a stellar 24-year career as a Special Agent of the FBI, for which he led the largest fugitive manhunt in Arizona, investigated the largest FMI extortion case, and was lead investigator for a large undercover operation into terrorist threats to a nuclear facility. Over the course of his career he made more than 1,000 arrests, taking bank robbers, kidnappers, murderers and other criminals into custody.
Tolhurst is a recipient of the FBI Medal of Bravery for his operations outside the United States. While with the agency, he was a senior team leader of tactical teams, overseeing national threats, dignitary protection, security assessments and hostage situations.
Tolhurst is a certified FBI sniper, SWAT operator, rappel master, firearms instructor, tactical instructor and a Master FBI Police Instructor who has trained law enforcement and military personnel all over the world.
Since retiring from the FBI, he has worked as a government contractor and now has his own private investigative and consulting firm in Arizona.
RALPH RICHARD WATKINS
(posthumous)
Ralph Richard Watkins, class of 1962, taught in Buffalo Public Schools after college and went on to get his Ph.D. in the mid 1970s. His dissertation was focused on the impact of community organizations on Buffalo’s Black community in the early 20th century.
Watkins wrote extensively about Black history in downstate New York and helped establish and edit the journal Afro-Americans in New York Life and History for 31 years. He also initiated and assisted in establishing the Buffalo Afro-American Microfilmed Collection at Buffalo State College/University, which is now one of the greatest primary source collections of African American history in the country.
Watkins was a longtime professor at Oneonta College where he taught U.S. history, comparative slavery, introduction to African and Latino studies, and history of the ‘70s. He was a superb classroom instructor who inspired and challenged many students. Watkins was a winner of numerous National Endowment for the Humanities awards and teaching awards, and Oneonta State established a scholarship award in his name. In addition the Oneonta Hub for Justice bears his name.
Watkins also taught incarcerated men at the Albion Correctional Facility, and served as a consultant to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Strong Museum in Rochester, and the New York State Department of Education.
