FREDONIA — Lockport native Kyle van Schoonhoven, a Metropolitan Opera National Council Grand Finals winner and 2011 SUNY Fredonia graduate, is returning to campus this semester for the second part of his residency as a Williams Visiting Professor.
At 7 tonight, van Schoonhoven will give the first of two public master classes in Rosch Recital Hall featuring four Fredonia student singers. The students will sing for and be coached by van Schoonhoven in a master class format. The second master class is scheduled for April 4.
In addition, on March 9, van Schoonhoven will present a concert with soprano Sarah Cambidge and pianist Anne Kissel. It has been described as a rare opportunity to hear Richard Wagner’s Wesendonck Lieder as well as the Brautgemach (Bridal Chamber) scene from the opera “Lohengrin.”
The master classes and concert are free and open to the public.
During the spring semester, van Schoonhoven will work with students in a variety of settings, including opera seminar, lessons, opera scenes, musical theater styles, diction classes, choral ensembles, vocal pedagogy and composition.
The Williams Visiting Professorship is made possible through an endowment established with the Fredonia College Foundation.
