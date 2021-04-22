LHS saxophonist bound for Interlochen

Alto saxophonist Paul LaGreca, a junior at Lockport High School, has been admitted to the prestigious Interlochen Arts Academy in northern Michigan. Students from all over the world attend Interlochen's summer programs. LaGreca will attend the Saxophone Intensive program from June 19th through June 25th.
LaGreca's audition included: three movements of Paul Creston sonata with piano accompaniment by Robert Hull, III Consolation by Karg Elert and Aria by Eugene Bozza. His application package included a detailed music biography. His audition video can be viewed on YouTube at "GET THE NET JOE" channel.
At Interlochen, LaGreca will be under the direction of several global classical and jazz artists and professors. He will rehearse with quartets and a large saxophone ensemble and participate in solo literature and master classes. The Saxophone Intensive program also includes student and faculty performances and college preparation clinics.
Because of the pandemic, Interlochen is operating in person at a reduced capacity this summer, meaning the admission process was more competitive this year.
In February 2020, LaGreca performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City, as a member of the Honors Performance Series world band. The son of April and Joe LaGreca of Lockport, he has been playing the saxophone since the summer before he entered fourth grade.
