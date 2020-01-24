Alto saxophonist Paul LaGreca, a sophomore at Lockport High School, will perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Feb. 2 as a member of the Honors Performance Series world band.
Paul, the son of April and Joe LaGreca of Lockport, has been playing the saxophone since the summer before he entered fourth grade.
Paul was invited to audition for a spot in the HPS world band via nomination by his junior high band teacher, Eileen Brusino. Alongside submitting two digital audition pieces, he had to complete an application and a music biography and compose an essay articulating why he wanted to be in the program.
Selected performers come together in New York City for several days of rehearsals with renowned conductors leading up to their performance at Stern Auditorium/Perelman stage at Carnegie Hall. While preparing for their performance, the high school-age youths get to network with peers and experience the sites and performance arts of the Big Apple.
Mrs. Brusino is attending the series concert in New York as a chaperone.
The Honors Performance Series takes place in several locales around the globe including Sydney Opera House in Australia, Musikverein concert hall in Vienna, Austria, and Royal Festival Hall at Southbank Centre in London.
