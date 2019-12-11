Lockport High School is a finalist in the WNY STEM Hub's Student Spaceflight Experiments program competition.
Three schools in the region were announced as finalists last week. After a final round of judging, the winner will be selected on Dec. 17. LHS is competing with Buffalo-based International Preparatory Academy and Wellsville Secondary School for the privilege of being the school whose student-designed microgravity experiment may get sent to the International Space Station for undertaking by astronauts in mid 2020.
The spaceflight experiments program, known locally as the WNY Take Flight program, is operated by the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education (NCESSE).
Through the WNY STEM Hub, students at six schools worked in teams to design and test authentic experiments investigating diverse topics such as seed germination, crystal growth, food studies, cell biology and physiology and life cycles of microorganisms.
The LHS team's proposal is to study "Microgravity’s Effect on Geometric Pattern Formations in Escherichia coli Biofilms vs. Normalized Gravity."
The regional winning proposal will be sent to NCESSE on whose behalf a national panel will select one experiment for the space station.
“This program is not a simulation but a unique opportunity for students to discover the role of real microgravity researchers, the challenges of doing experiments in a weightless environment, writing proposals and experiencing a real scientific review competition," Michelle Kavanaugh, acting executive director of WNY STEM Hub, said. "Space, the final frontier, is brought to Earth."
