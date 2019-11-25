LHS team takes 3rd place in JA Stock Market Challenge

BUFFALO — Nearly 600 local students from 34 high schools including Lockport High School experienced the thrill of the stock market trading floor at Junior Achievement's 11th annual JA Stock Market Challenge on Nov. 20.
The LHS team placed third in the challenge sponsored by Northwest Bank.
The computer simulated stock market event took place at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. Students from all over the Western New York region competed with a starting portfolio of $1 million.
Taking first place in the challenge was the team from Attica Senior High School, with a 45.83 percent ROI and a net worth of $1,458,254.
Second place was snagged by a team from Hamburg High School, with a 44.74 percent increase in their portfolio and a final net worth of $1,447,442.75.
The LHS team saw a 44.38 percent increase in their portfolio and a final net worth of $1,443,769. Team members received a Visa gift card courtesy of West Herr Automotive Group.
"The Stock Market Challenge is something my students look forward to each year. They are eager to have a 'real life' simulation that helps them learn about the ins and outs of stock trading while adding a bit of competition to it," LHS business teacher Jill DiTullio said.
Prior to the JA Stock Market Challenge, JA provides an in-class educational program, "JA Take Stock in Your Future," through which volunteers visit classrooms to teach students important facts about investments and the stock market.
