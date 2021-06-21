Liberty Partnerships Program enrollment open

SANBORN — Niagara County Community College is home to one of 47 Liberty Partnerships programs throughout New York state. Through a Department of Education grant, the Future Leaders Liberty Partnerships program currently serves more than 280 students in Niagara County, providing year-round college and career planning, mentoring, leadership, service learning, community engagement, wellness and social/emotional development.
During the month of May, Liberty students worked on “kindness stones” with the goal of promoting random acts of kindness by painting and sharing inspirational rocks. The rocks were decorated with inspirational messages and some were added to the Liberty Kindness Rock Garden on campus at NCCC.
Liberty student Robert Garris was especially moved by the project, showing extra effort and dedication by making over 80 kindness stones. Noted his mother, Gina: “I think once I told him how much those rocks can change someone’s day around, especially when they are having a really bad day, he got more into it and understood the reason behind it.”
Community engagement is just one part of how the Liberty Partnership program enriches the lives of the youth participants. Program staff help to provide students and families a foundation for a successful and engaging school experience, through programs that assist them throughout middle and high school. The ultimate goal is to transition participants into a successful college or career pathway.
This summer, Liberty Partnerships is hosting free virtual summer camp, including a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) camp, and reading camps for grades 5 through 12, as well as a self-paced career exploration camp for high school students. While the camps themselves are virtual, each one will include a field trip for participants.
The Future Leaders Liberty Partnerships program is now enrolling new students in grades 6 through 8 who reside within partner school districts of Niagara Falls, Lockport and Niagara Wheatfield. To reserve a spot for a students, contact program director Jamie Reid at jreid@niagaracc.suny.edu or (716) 614-6891. The program is free.
