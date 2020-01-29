Lions Club gift boosts a Dale program

Lockport Lions Club has again donated $4,000 to The Dale Association’s Vision and Hearing Assistance Program. The money will be used to provide social and educational programing for the visually impaired and provide low vision and hearing assistive devices.
The Vision and Hearing Assistance program is designed to enhance life for Niagara County residents aged 60 years and older. Lockport Lions Club has supported it consistently since 2007.
The program is sponsored and facilitated by The Dale Association, with strong support from the Niagara County Office for the Aging. For information about the program, call Nancy Smith at 433-1886, extension 108.
Lockport Lions Club is a group of men and women who identify needs within the community with a focus on sight preservation. Regular meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month, September through May, at Cammarata’s Restaurant, 6336 Robinson Road. Visitors and new members are always welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.