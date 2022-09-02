YOUNGSTOWN — All individuals born with Down Syndrome, and their parents, are invited to walk or ride in the Youngstown Labor Day Parade at noon Monday. Participants are asked to wear royal blue shirts with yellow.
The short route along Main Street begins at Fort Niagara's south entrance. Anyone who cannot walk the route may ride the Discover Niagara Shuttle.
Youngstown Lions Club and the Down Syndrome Association of Niagara have teamed up to raise positive awareness about Down Syndrome and facilitate meaningful participation in the community. "There is a lot of candy to be thrown (in the parade) and the Lions Club needs your help," DSAN president Deborah L. Fleck said.
For more information, check the Family and Friends Down Syndrome Association of Niagara Inc. Facebook page.
