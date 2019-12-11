Literacy New York Buffalo-Niagara will enter 2020 with a new Literacy Volunteer Tutor training program.
For the past 50 years, literacy programs across New York state have used a standard program to train their volunteers. LNYBN's new program synthesizes best practices from previous training with more current methods that make the program more user friendly for volunteers of all ages, according to Tara Schafer, executive director.
Additionally, LNYBN announced that it is embarking on is first annual appeal in six years, necessitated by a sharp increase in the number of adults seeking services.
Currently, more than 40 people are on a waiting list for tutoring services, due to the lack of trained volunteer tutors and, ultimately, the lack of overall operational funding, according to Schafer.
Proceeds of the appeal will finance volunteer recruitment, outreach, training and tutoring support, as well as seven "drop-in centers" in the region that were established to help people waiting to be matched with a one-on-one literacy volunteer, Schafer said.
The agency's new Literacy Volunteer Tutor training program will be rolled out in January. Applicants are being enrolled now; call 876-8991 or go to www.literacybuffalo.org .
After an orientation session, prospective tutors will be asked to choose their preferred online tutor training course: English Language Learners or Basic Literacy Learners. LNYBN asks enlisted volunteers to complete the course within three weeks and attend a Saturday morning workshop to wrap up their training. Those who do are then assigned to a student or a classroom.
