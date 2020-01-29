BUFFALO — Community-based literacy groups are invited to apply for admission to a tutor training program produced by Literacy New York.
Grants are available to cover the cost of LNY's online Intake to Outcomes (I2O) tutor training, which enables on-demand training and offers potential volunteers the chance to complete training on their own schedules.
The grants are from the newly created Janice Cuddahee Fund, which was established in 2019 upon the death of LNY's past executive director, who had served the organization for 38 years.
Cuddahee "believed strongly in the role of professionally-trained tutors and the effective use of technology," LNY Executive Director Kathy Houghton said.
Income from the Cuddahee fund can provide grants to fund 54 I2O tutor training workshops, according to Houghton.
The mini-grants are intended to help small programs with limited training budgets access high quality workshops. The training offers evidence-based, current information and strategies around serving adult Basic Literacy and English Language learners, including math instruction.
For more information, go to: https://intake-to-outcomes.teachable.com/ ; or contact Literacy New York at comm@literacynewyork.org or (716) 651-0465.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.