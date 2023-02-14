Lockport Lenten Luncheons are back after a lengthy Covid pause.
The speaker series will take place at noon Wednesdays, beginning next week and continuing through April 5, at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave.
Due to an abundance of Covid caution last year, the organizers of the series decided not to have in-person gatherings. The speakers that were lined up shared their reflections in the Union-Sun & Journal instead.
This year, the speakers have been invited to present their reflections in person, and they all agreed.
Christa Caldwell will lead off the series with “Let Our Words Be Pleasing In God’s Sight” on Feb. 22.
The remaining speakers are:
— Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti, “Aiming To Make Our Community A Better Place,” March 1;
— Aaron Carlson, “Solution-Focused Coaching With God,” March 8;
— Kathy and Dave Greenfield, “Faith: A Lifetime Journey,” March 15;
— Rev. Rick Danielson, “A Great Time To Do Some Internal Housekeeping,” March 22;
— Rev. Gregg Stierheim, “A Quest To Connect People With God And Each Other,” March 29;
— Rev. Steve Hall, “Hump Day,” April 5.
Lunch each week will be catered by Molinaro’s Ristorante. The cost is $10 per person. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and open seating begins at 11:50.
In the event of inclement weather, Lockport Lenten Luncheons will follow the lead of Lockport City School District; if a snow day is announced, the luncheon will be canceled.
For more information about the series, call the Emmanuel UMC office at 716-433-2838.
