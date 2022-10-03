MEDINA — Randy Reese is a man of many interests. He has had is own comedy club in Buffalo, done improvisation comedy, worked as a state fraud investigator and written a novel and a couple of screenplays. But his real love is radio. And that has led him to start a local radio station.
Since licenses are no longer given to low-power FM stations, Reese is broadcasting through the internet on thecanalsideradio.com.
Reese's interest in radio developed while he was in high school and there was a high school radio station. He attended Penn State, but left after three semesters.
"It wasn't because I bailed out, but because I was at the radio station all the time," he said. "It was an AM station, and I fell in love with radio, eventually becoming a station manager."
Eleven years ago, Reese moved to Boise, Idaho, and he and his wife Ann were driving through a town that had a low power FM radio station. He ended up doing a weekly blues rock show there.
Last year, when he and his family returned to Medina, Reese decided, "This is what Medina needs." He knew the only way to do it would be on the internet.
"That's how a lot of people get their entertainment today, anyway," he said. "I thought it would work."
Reese's station, inspired by old-time radio and formatted with music from the 1960s through the present, has been up and running for six months. He said it took a while to get the bugs out.
On thecanalsideradio.com, Reese plays songs not usually heard on other stations.
"They are good songs by good bands, such as the 1910 Fruitgum Company, today's Canadian indie pop band, and the Monowhales," he said. "I know people like to hear their favorite songs, but I like to expose people to songs they might not have heard before."
During the day, Monday through Friday, Reese airs local news, community announcements and weather reports. He also does a couple of hour-long specialty rock shows and a 1980s themed show, and has the ability to cut in any time with late-breaking news. On Saturdays he offers Celtic rock. Going forward, on weekends, he's hoping to land some specialty and syndicated shows such as CBS Mystery Theater, Legislative Gazette (which airs happenings in the New York State Legislature) and a science program titled Big Picture Science.
Reese is also planning contests and local features, as well as a monthly local history program. Listeners are able to request songs that are in his database. His long-term goal is to put the radio station in a downtown storefront and have other DJs do their own shows.
"I try to make it as community-centered as possible," he said. "I just love Medina and Orleans County."
To listen via smartphone, go to the app Simple Radio and search for "The Canalside Radio."
"If you forget 'The,' you'll get a station in the Ukraine," Reese advised.
