Local 4-H horsewomen ride into national competition

Recently three young horsewomen from the Niagara County 4-H Equine program closed out the year 2019 by competing in the 4-H Eastern National Contest. 4-Hers from up to 23 states compete for national titles in horse judging, Horse Bowl, hippology and public presentations. The contests are held in Louisville, Kentucky, as part of the International Livestock Exposition.
Ashley Randall, 18, of Lockport, was part of the 4-H horse judging team with two other girls from New York state. Ashley is a lifelong member of the Niagara County 4-H horse program and this was her second trip to Nationals. For the judging contest, Ashley judged eight classes, placing the horses in order for each class and explaining her reasons for doing so. Some of the classes that she judged were: conformation, hunter under saddle, western horsemanship, ranch riding and saddlebred show pleasure. It was “an experience of a lifetime,” she said.
Katie Widmer, 17, of Lockport and Katelyn Schlager, 18 of Akron, participated in the hippology contest, which is made up of four parts: horse judging, a written test about horses, an identification portion and a team problem part. The New York state team took fifth place overall, and placed sixth on the written test, seventh in the team problem and first place in the identification portion. Katelyn Schlager was ninth place individual on the identification stations.
While in Kentucky, the New York state delegation had educational tours of Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland Downs.
