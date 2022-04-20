Local 4-H equestrians excel in knowledge contests  

On March 26, three Niagara County 4-H members participated in the 4-H Regional Horse Bowl Contest, undergoing quizzing on their general knowledge of horses. The Niagara County team consisted of Michellynn Schroeder, age 15 (Sanborn), Bailey Shocknesse, age 18 (Ransomville) Maggie Shocknesse, age 15 (Ransomville), along with Abigail Goodrich of Orleans County; they placed second in the team division. Individually Michellynn placed second, Abbie placed sixth, Maggie placed eighth and Bailey placed ninth.
In the novice division at the regional contest, Kelsie Israel, age 9 (Lockport), placed forth individually and was on a combined team with Cattaraugus County 4-H'ers that placed first at the team novice level.
On April 9th, Michellynn, Bailey and Maggie teamed up with two Erie County 4-H members, Jacob Leitzen and Taylor Bentley, to compete in the New York State 4-H Horse Bowl Contest at Cornell University. The team placed first, winning all six of their matches. Individually, Jacob placed second and Michellynn placed fourth. Both of them are moving on to the horse bowl contest at Eastern Nationals in Louisville, Ky., in November.
Another 4-H equine competition that recently took place was the Regional Horse Communications Presentations in Belfast on April 2. Rylee Keiffer, age 17 (North Tonawanda) gave a presentation on bullying in the horse show world. She placed first in the Public Speaking category and will move on to the New York State contest scheduled for May 14. Michellynn Schroeder presented on the care of wounds in horses and placed fifth.
For more information about 4-H or the 4-H equine program, visit: cceniagaracounty.org.
