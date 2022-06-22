Sal Pusateri, president of the Retirees chapter of Local 686 UAW, has announced a series of membership events through the end of this year. These include:
— The Retirees chapter picnic on Aug. 7 at the Jurek Legion Post 1672 hall, 655 New Road, Swormsville, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Any dues-paying Retiree who's not on the mailing / invitation list can be added by calling 716-433-6747.
— Buy American Day, organized by the Union Label - Buy American Committee, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Lockport GM plant. A show of American-made cars, trucks and bikes is being organized; registration is $15 per vehicle. The event will take place rain or shine. All are welcome. No glass containers or alcoholic beverages allowed.
— Applications for the UAW Region 9 Tom Fricano Scholarship are available through the UAW hall (call 716-433-6747) and online at region9.uaw.org. The deadline to apply is June 30.
— The chapter's next meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 6 at the UAW hall in Lockport. The guest speaker from the Medical Trust will review members' benefits for 2023. BINGO starts at 1 p.m. that day. There are no chapter membership meetings in July and August.
— The chapter Christmas party is tentatively slated for Dec. 6.
• • •
Former GM Harrison or Delphi employees who had five or more years in at the local plant are eligible to join the Retirees chapter of Local 686 as associate members. Dues are $36 per year. Membership conveys access to chapter meetings and events.
• • •
The UAW hall is open for Retirees and UAW members by appointment only. So is the benefits office, which is staffed from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. For an appointment, call 716-433-6747. The mask mandate at the hall has been lifted, and the wearing of masks is now optional, according to Pusateri.
