Mary Brennan Taylor of Lockport will be a guest speaker at the unveiling of a bronze sculpture honoring Alice Stokes Paul, the leading architect of the women’s suffrage movement. The unveiling will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls.
Ninety-six years ago, Alice Stokes Paul first proposed the Equal Rights Amendment from the pulpit of that church. As of this date, her dream has yet to become a reality.
Brennan Taylor, the vice president of programs for the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier, was a friend of Miss Paul in Paul's later years. She has amassed a collection of memorabilia and original documents from the suffrage movement, and that collection will be the cornerstone of "The Art of Suffrage," a multi-sensory exhibit that will be on display from Feb. 2 through March 31, 2020, at the Kenan Center.
The Art of Suffrage is a project by Brennan Taylor, the Lockport Public Arts Council and the Underground Railroad Heritage Center in Niagara Falls.
The unveiling of the Paul sculpture at First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls, 3 Cayuga St., is open to the public. A reception will follow.
