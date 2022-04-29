Local church 'cleans up' for Hearts and Hands

Members of Lockport-based God's Voice Ministries recently partnered with Hearts and Hands: Faith in Action to provide a day of service to older neighbors in need, by spring-cleaning yards for Hearts and Hands care recipients.
With the cooperation of weather, the group raked leaves, cleaned up yards and connected with eight care recipients.
"I thought they were excellent! They did a good job and were very helpful," Hearts and Hands client Robert Sanders said. "I would recommend them to anyone."
The group closed out their day of service with lunch at Bonjour Crepes, where owner Jason Mussachio provided a free-crepe coupon for their efforts.
“Hearts and Hands is a great partner with God’s Voice Ministries with helping us to connect with those in need so that we can glorify God by serving others,” Pastor Terry Bryant said.
Hearts and Hands s is a non-profit organization serving older adults in Erie and Eastern Niagara counties with transportation, in-home supports and caregiver respite. Its offices are located in Akron, Buffalo and Lockport. To inquire about volunteer opportunities, call 716-406-8311, extension 102, or go to www.volunteerhnh.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.