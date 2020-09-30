Local Girl Scout Cyrene Blackley, 13, is the winner of the Camp Windy Meadows mascot design contest.
The contest was offered as part of the 2020 summer camp alternative programming. Girl Scouts all over Western New York were invited to design a mascot for Cambria-based Camp Windy Meadows, which operates as a day camp during the summer and is available for troops, programming and rentals during the rest of the year.
Cyrene’s concept was to honor Juliette Gordon Low, who founded the nationwide Girl Scout organization in 1912.
“I picked a baby fox as the animal because every time we go to Camp Windy Meadows, my mom and I get there first to set up and we always see a fox in the field. I named her after Juliette Gordon Low," Cyrene said. "I love watching a TV show called Psych and one of the main characters is named Juliette and they call her Jules for short. So, I thought Jewel would be the perfect nickname for the fox.”
Cyrene won a camp T-shirt, a camp patch and a $25 gift card for use at Girl Scouts of Western New York stores. Her mascot will be used on camp correspondence, marketing materials and future camp merchandise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.