Two local Lions were recognized with leadership awards at the MD20 District Lions Convention in Buffalo this past weekend.
Mike O’Malley, past president of Lockport Lions Club, received the Past District Governor’s Association Leadership Achievement Award.
Margo Sue Bittner, secretary of Barker Lions Club, received the International Leadership Award, the third highest award in Lions International. It is one of the few awards that must be approved by the International President, currently Brian Sheehan.
O’Malley was lauded for the many offices he’s held and the committees he has chaired as a Lockport Lion. These include serving as president and working on his club's eye screening, scholarship and special events committees. He is also active at various district meetings and is a past recipient of the Robert J. Uplinger award.
District Governor Michael Yost nominated Bittner in a number of areas, saying: “This award is based on membership growth, support of LCI programs, championing and promoting what Lions do, increasing service project quality and improvement to the overall club experience. In addition to sponsoring members, Margo places articles and ads in local newspapers and in Facebook. These promote and advocate Lions projects. She created a welcome packet for all new members so they can swiftly get involved in her club. Margo even opens her business for Lions functions. In all she does, Margo leads by example.”
Barker and Lockport Lions are part of a worldwide organization with the motto "We Serve." As members, O’Malley and Bittner keep in mind the slogan "where there’s a need, there’s a Lion."
For more information about either club, check their Facebook pages or websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.