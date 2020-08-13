If you pull enough threads, something’s bound to happen. For a local quilter, that happened on Wednesday.
Lockport native Ruth Ohol, who has been quilting for 30 years, won a prize in the second Online Quilt Festival by Mancuso Show Management for the Best Use of Color – Mid-Century Mod Modern quilt.
“It was pretty exciting,” Ohol said. “It’s not the style I usual make. I usually do traditional, formal quilts.”
The quilt titled “A Fling with Bling” journeys into the modern era. Ohol crafted it from 400 different pieces of fabric.
“They’ve all been shaded together,” she said. “But they are all separate pieces of fabric for each square.”
The section of the contest from which Ohol was awarded was Visuals #1.
“Although quilting is a very tactile experience, the real impact is when we all step back and see the visual of what has been created,” reads the website.
Quilts were awarded by category: Innovative, traditional and mid-century modern quilt. There was also a Wall Quilt competition. Entries were taken from as far away as Oregon, North Carolina and Kansas.
Ohol said A Fling with Bling was machine-quilted, and it sparkles because of the metallic thread and Swarovski crystals that are glued into it.
The Online Quilt Festival presented an online awards ceremony, but there were some technical difficulties with the audio.
“They showed the quilts and I saw mine, but I couldn’t get the sound to work, so, I didn’t know what prize I won,” Ohol said.
So she called a friend who was also watching, and found out her friend couldn't get any audio, either.
“We knew I won something, but didn’t know what,” Ohol said. “Now I can laugh about it, but I sure wasn’t laughing then.”
“I’m thrilled that this crazy, colorful thing won something,” she added.
A Fling with Bling and other quilts can be viewed at onlinequiltfestival.com/quiltgalleries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.