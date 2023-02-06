American Red Cross is encouraging healthy blood donors to roll up a sleeve this month to ensure blood is available when people need it.
Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma in February will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, along with automatic entry in a drawing for a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida.
To make an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
These Red Cross blood drives are upcoming:
— Feb. 14, 1 to 6 p.m. at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
— Feb. 15, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga St., Lewiston.
— Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, hotel side, 310 4th St., Niagara Falls.
— Feb. 21, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn.
— Feb. 21, 2 to 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Club, 189 N. Gravel Road, Medina.
— Feb. 25, 8 a.m. to noon at Grace Lutheran Church, 736 Cayuga Drive, Niagara Falls.
— Feb. 27, 1 to 6 p.m. at Middleport Fire Department, 28 Main St.
