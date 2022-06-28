Four students from Niagara Career and Technical Education Center brought home gold medals, and one student from Orleans Career and Technical Education Center brought home a silver medal, in the 2022 National SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta.
Caleb Poeller (Christian Academy of Western New York), Liam Robinson (Lewiston-Porter High School) and Alvaro Altolaguirre (Christian Academy of WNY) took first place in the engineering technology/design team competition. They're all students in the project-based engineering program at NCTEC.
Travis Franke (Starpoint High School) won first place in the industrial motor controls competition. Franke is enrolled in the electricity / electronics program at NCTEC.
Zachary Luick (Lockport High School) earned a silver medal in the electronics technology competition. Luick is enrolled in the electricity / electronics program at OCTEC.
The National SkillsUSA conference had state champions from all over the country and three U.S. territories competing in 108 different trade, technical and leadership contests. More than 6,500 career and technical education students participated, according to Lisa Bielmeier, director of public relations for Orleans / Niagara BOCES.
