NIAGARA FALLS — The Veterans One-stop Center of WNY, Heart, Love & Soul, and the VA Western New York Healthcare System will present Niagara Falls Stand Down, a one-day event designed to provide services and information to all veterans in the Western New York area, on Friday.
The opening ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. at Heart, Love & Soul, 939 Ontario Ave., and outreach will be ongoing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Stand Down will connect homeless veterans, those at risk of homelessness, or any veteran in need with information and services to include housing, peer support, employment, veterinarian services and additional critical services. All veterans of the U.S. military are welcome, regardless of discharge status; bring a copy of DD-214 discharge papers, military ID, VA identification card or a driver's license with veteran status indicated to show at registration.
Lunch will be provided at no charge. There'll be surplus and giveaways for all veterans while supplies last.
