Lock City Sound, formerly known as the Lock City Glee Club, is performing a collection of Christmas and seasonal music this month to brighten and lighten hearts. This men's choral group has been welcoming the holidays with the simple joy of song for more than 50 years with traditional and modern versions of seasonal favorites. Lock City Sound is currently under the direction of Drew Burke with Debbie Hutter accompanying, with support from the Grigg Lewis Foundation, Arts Services Inc., and the New York State Council on the Arts.
Remaining free concerts in this year's series are:
"Holiday Reunion" with The Lockport Chorale, 6 p.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist R.C. church, 168 Chestnut St.
"Community Christmas Concert," 7 p.m. Saturday at Hess Road Wesleyan Church in Appleton.
"Community Market Concert," 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Harrison Place Building 3, 140 South St.
The Lock City Sound membership includes men of all ages and experience ranging from teenagers to retirees, from first time singers to music majors. The group is always welcoming new voices, and new men are always welcome to attend weekly rehearsals, which are held on Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 7145 Fieldcrest Drive.
