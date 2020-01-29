Lock City Sound lands support for 'A Community In Song'

Lock City Sound recently secured a $3,350 grant from Art Services Initiative (ASI) of Western New York to support its 2020 concert series, "A Community In Song."
Lock City Sound is the new name of the old Lock City Glee Club, the community men's chorus whose roots go back more than 50 years.
The chorus, directed by Drew Burke of Barker and accompanied by Debbie Hutter of Lockport, will present its spring concert at Lockport High School on May 2. Joining in the show will be the bluegrass group Creek Bend, chorus president Paul Bencal announced.
Lock City Sound is open to any male singer. New members are welcomed at its weekly rehearsals at Christ Episcopal Church, 7145 Fieldcrest Drive (7 to 9 p.m. Mondays).
The chorus fields performance requests from churches, businesses, civic groups, human service agencies and fraternal organizations in the region. Interested groups may call event coordinator Wright Ellis at 434-1005 or check out the website LockCitySound.com .
ASI, the local arts council for Erie and Niagara counties, provides support to the cultural community through grants, training and other services. Its funding comes from the New York State Council on the Arts.
