For the first time since 2019 the Lock City Sound will be putting on its Spring Sing concert. This year, it's also free to the public.
Spring Sing 2022 will be presented at Lockport Alliance Church, 555 Davison Road, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The group formerly known as the Lock City Glee Club was founded in 1965, initially as the Harrison Radiator Men's Glee Club. The name eventually changed when the organizers decided to reach outside the GM plant for members. Lock City Sound specializes in barbershop style men's choral music, and is known to sing soul, pop, doo-wop, ragtime and American folk music.
“Our goal is to give the community a free show for those of us who are itching to come back and hear us again,” said the group's Executive Director Drew Burke. “We wanted to get back in the saddle, and have everyone excited to be there with us.”
Brian Wilson, a six-year member of the group, said he’s always loved the sense of camaraderie that comes from participating.
“It really is a brotherhood,” Wilson said. “There’s maybe 30 of us guys on a regular basis... (we) sing together, and work on our skills, but also have time to chill, chat, and have a cup of coffee together.”
Lock City Sound's 2020 Spring Sing was canceled two weeks before show time, due to Covid lockdown. The members only began performing again in the 2021 Christmas season, when Covid restrictions were relaxed.
For Spring Sing, Lock City Sound is waiving its normal concert admission fee. It's their way of giving as many people as possible a chance to come out for something positive.
“These guys have been working incredibly hard to make sure that they’re putting together a strong musical sound, and I’m really excited for it,” Wilson said. “It’s about time.”
